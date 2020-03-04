A series of photos from Saturday's Benjamin Franklin Middle School baseball scrimmage at W.W. Naff Jr. Field. The Eagles opened their 2020 season Monday and entertain Roanoke Valley Middle School League rival Andrew Lewis Middle School Thursday at home at 5 p.m.
