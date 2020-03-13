Battling for possession in the scoring area

Franklin County freshman Andrew Riddle, one of four freshmen on this year’s Eagles varsity squad, battles two Bassett players for possession in his team’s scoring area during Tuesday’s 7-2 preseason boys soccer victory at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. The Eagles broke deadlocks at 1-1 and 2-2 by netting five unanswered goals in the second half. At Bassett, FCHS’s girls varsity squad defeated the Bengals, 4-1, in a preseason contest. Both teams open their 2020 seasons Tuesday against Patrick Henry; the boys are on the road, the girls are at home.
