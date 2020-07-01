Baseball champions

SML Sandlot 11U baseball team displays its first-place medals and the championship plaque following its victory in the SWVA Summer Elite Bash tournament in Covington, staged this past weekend. Team members are front row from left: Mikey Procter, Blake Hall, Alex Crowl, Eli Blankenship and Shamus Ryan. Middle row from left: Braylen Meador, Steele Gibbs, Tucker Hall, Jaiden Wilson and Jacob Mullins. Back row from left: coaches Brandon Meador, Sy Gibbs, Jimmy Blankenship and Branden Wilson.

 Contributed Photo

