From STAFF REPORTS
Northside’s Vikings were no band of nomads in their first appearance at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium in more than 20 years Wednesday night.
The Vikings were a conquering bunch after torching the twines with 12 3-point field goals.
Propelled by a 44-point first half and a 45-point second half, Northside bested Franklin County, 89-65, in a Blue Ridge District boys varsity basketball contest.
The Vikings (2-0 in the Blue Ridge District, 7-4 overall), the reigning Class 3 state champions, surpassed the 80-point mark for the second time this season; their 89 points are a single-game, season-best output.
FCHS (1-2 in the Blue Ridge District, 4-7 overall) made eight 3-pointers in defeat.
But the Eagles have surrendered 22 3-point field goals in their last two league losses.
The Vikings surpassed the 20-point mark in each quarter; their scoring spree was supported by book-end surges of 23 points in the first and 24 points in the fourth frames. They scored 21 points each in the second and third stanzas.
The Vikings swished eight 3-pointers in the opening half.
Northside led 23-21 after the first quarter and was ahead 27-26 before finishing the half with a 17-7 surge.
The Vikings got three 3-pointers, including two by Ayrion Journiette, to push the spread to 10 points, 38-28.
Northside led by 11 points, 44-33, at intermission. Jordan Wooden hit a 3-pointer and completed a three-point play to account for the Vikings’ initial six points of the second half.
Trailing 50-36, the Eagles cut the gap to eight points, 52-44, after a field goal by Tyshaun Zeigler. Then, the Vikings responded with a Jamison Foley 3-pointer and a Journiette drive.
Following a Sidney Webb deuce and a free throaw by Quentin Slash, Northside’s lead was 14 points, 60-46, with 2:09 left in the third period. Later, a Webb three-point play and a Foley basket made the count 65-47.
Northside opened the final frame with a 15-5 run, one that was produced by 3-pointer, eight points by Wooden and deuces by Journiette and Foley, to make the count 80-54.
Jacob Stockton and Amillian Holland each hit a 3-pointer for the Eagles in the fourth quarter, but in the last minute, the Vikings got a 3-pointer from reserve Kameron Moore and back-to-back lay-ups from reserve Giovonni Leftwich.
Ten players scored for Northside.
Wooden and Journiette paced the Vikings each with 19 points. Wooden netted 14 of his points after intermission.
Foley finished with 17 points and Webb netted 10.
Seven players accounted for Northside’s 12 treys.
Hunter Cannaday led the Eagles with 17 points and Kalik Witcher totaled 13.
Four players accounted for FCHS’s eight 3-pointers.
FCHS returns to action today against Blue Ridge District foe Lord Botetourt.
Tip off at Hawkins Gym is 7 p.m.
-----------------------------------------------------------
NORTHSIDE — 23/21/21/24 — 89
FRANKLIN CO. — 21/12/16/16 — 65
NORTHSIDE (89) — Journiette 8 0-0 19, Grogan 1 0-0 3, Vanore 0 0-0 0, Wooden 6 5-5 19, Slash 2 1-2 6, Moore 1 0-0 3, Webb 2 6-7 10, Foley 7 1-2 17, Leftwich 2 0-0 4, Bishop 0 0-0 0, Jearls 0 0-0 0, Gates 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 0-0 6, Horton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 32 13-16 89.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (65) — Zeigler 4 1-2 9, K. Witcher 5 1-1 13, Elliott 0 2-2 2, B. Witcher 1 2-2 4, Cannaday 6 1-2 17, Shafer 1 1-2 3, Bowling 0 0-0 0, Hahn 0 0-0 0, Hudson 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 2-2 2, Law 3 2-2 8, Holland 1 1-2 4, Stockton 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 13-17 65.
Halftime score: 44-33 Northside. Three-point field goals: Grogan (NS), Slash (NS), Moore (NS), Johnson (NS) 2, Foley (NS) 2, Wooden (NS) 2, Journiette (NS) 3, Stockton (FC), Holland (FC) K. Witcher (FC) 2, Cannaday (FC) 4. Total fouls: Northside 16, Franklin County 13. Fouled out: none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.