Barr's championship is the highlight of Ferrum's runner-up showing

From STAFF REPORTS
LEXINGTON –Malik Barr captured top honors in the 174-pound weight class Saturday in helping Ferrum College’s men’s wrestling team take second place in the Jim Crytzer Memorial tournament hosted by Washington and Lee University at the Duchossois Tennis Center.
Nationally-ranked Washington and Lee won the championship of the 10-team tournament with 153.5 points, followed by Ferrum (148) and multiple-time regional champion Messiah (Pennsylvania) College (146.5).
Averett University (101) and Southern Virginia University (73.5) completed the top five.
Placing sixth through 10th were Mount Olive (66), Kent State-Tuscarawas (21.5), Kings (20.5), West Virginia Tech (14) and Gettysburg (11).
Washington and Lee won three weight-class championships and Messiah won two titles.
Barr won four bouts en route to the championship, his second title this season – earlier, he claimed top accolades in the Cougar Invitational at Averett University.
Levi Englman (133 pounds) and Mario Vasquez (141 pounds), both of whom earned All-America accolades last season, placed second with Vasquez winning three bouts by pin.
Placing third for the Panthers were Tatom Tyree (149 pounds), Elijah Martin (157 pounds), Jacob Grady (174 pounds) and Carlos Leyva (285 pounds), who won three bouts by pin.
Taking fourth were J.D. McMillin (125 pounds) and Braden Homsey (197 pounds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.