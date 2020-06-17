Barbour receives academic accolades from Conference Carolinas

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Hunter Barbour, a baseball senior at King (Tennessee) University and a former Franklin County standout student-athlete, has been named to the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll for the spring semester.
Barbour is one of 271 King student-athletes and one of 33 members of the Tornado baseball team who was named to the honor roll.
Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll recognition is awarded after the fall and spring semesters. It recognizes the scholastic achievements of the league’s student-athletes who achieve a grade-point-average (GPA) of 3.2 or better on a 4.0 scale.
All student-athletes — including underclassmen, transfers and those who play non-conference sponsored sports — are eligible for recognition as long as they participated during the past semester, according to the league.
Earlier, Barbour was selected to the Conference Carolina’s Spring Academic All-Conference team.
To make this honors squad, a student-athlete must have played a spring sport sponsored by the league and must have attained junior or senior academic class standing, according to the conference.
Also, honorees must have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or better on a 4.0 scale at a member institution, and that honorees must have attended a member institution for a least one academic year, according to the conference.
Conference Carolinas is a 12-school NCAA Division II league with member institutions in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.
