BRISTOL, Tenn. — King (Tennessee) University Hunter Barbour, a former Franklin County prep standout, played a pivotal role in his team’s 5-3 Conference Carolinas baseball victory over Barton (North Carolina) College Saturday.
Barbour, a senior first baseman collected three hits, including his first home run of the season, and drove in all of his team’s five runs.
Barbour belted his home run, a two-run shot, in the bottom of the second inning to equal the count at 2-2.
In the sixth, Barbour hit a fly ball into left field that fell between Barton’s shortstop and left fielder. His hit gave King its first lead of the game, 4-3.
In the bottom of the eighth, Barbour’s third hit, a two-out single to centerfield, drove in King’s final run.
The two teams split Sunday’s doubleheader with Barton winning the first game, 4-2, and King taking the second contest, 10-3, to take the series.
In the second game of the twinbill, Barbour, a left-hand batter, belted a three-run home run to right field to give King a 6-0 advantage. He finished the game with two hits.
King, which competes in NCAA Division II, is 5-1 in Conference Carolinas play, 12-5 overall.
King’s next game is today at Mars Hill (North Carolina) College. The non-conference encounter is set for a 2 p.m. start.
Ferrum stays perfect in softball with sweep of Wilkes, 9-1, 4-2
FERRUM — Righthanders Ashton Lambeth and Lyndsey Sears each tossed a complete game Saturday in leading Ferrum College’s undefeated and nationally-ranked softball team to a doubleheader sweep of Wilkes (Pennsylvania) College at American National Bank Field.
The Panthers (8-0) won the first game, 9-1, in six innings, and captured the second game, 4-2.
Lambeth (4-0), a senior, struck out one in six innings of work.
Sears (4-0), a freshman, struck out seven in seven innings pitched.
Bailey Cunningham was 4 of 7 in doubleheader with two doubles. She drove in three runs and scored twice.
“(It was) two big wins against a very good Wilkes University team. Even though we are off to a good start, we still have things to work on to get better,’’ Ferrum head coach Gerald Culler said.
Jordyn Kondras collected a pair of base hits for Wilkes (0-2), which opened its 2020 season with the doubleheader.
Ferrum returns to action in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina against Rivier (New Hampshire) University Friday in the Fastpitch Games Spring Classic. First pitch is 1:30 p.m.
Panthers take 3 of 4 games in Montclair State series
FERRUM — Kyle Anstice drove in what proved to be the game-winning run in the last of the sixth inning Sunday as Ferrum College edged Montclair (New Jersey) State University, 6-5, in a non-conference baseball game at W.B. Adams Field.
The Panthers (9-4) won the four-game, weekend series, 3-1.
With the contest even at 5, Anstice, the Panthers’ senior third baseman, singled to left field to bring home, shortstop Isaac Yeaman with the go-ahead run.
Anstice was 1 of 2 with two walks and two RBIs.
Reliever Ty Lam, a righthander, took the mound in the fifth inning and worked four frames for the victory.
Andrew Ollwerther led the Red Hawks (3-4) by going 2 of 4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Justin Silva, who came on in relief for Montclair State in the sixth, was tagged with the loss.
The victory improves Ferrum’s record in one-run games this season to 3-2.
The Panthers are 7-2 this season at Adams Field.
In Saturday’s contest, a 14-9 Panthers’ triumph, sophomore righthander Will Davis (2-1) surrendered three hits and an earned run in five innings to claim his second win of the season.
Anstice and Yeaman each belted a home run.
“It was a good day offensively for our team,’’ Panthers dugout boss Ryan Brittle said. “We are starting to string together some quality at bats.
“(Will) had a nice start and our bullpen did enough (for us) to come away with the win,’’ Brittle said.
Ben Levine was charged with the loss for Montclair State. He permitted eight hits and three earned runs in four innings.
In Friday’s series-opening doubleheader, Josh Greenway and Ozzie Torres each hit a home run in pacing the Panthers to an 11-1 win in game one.
Senior lefthander Drew Calohan (3-0) earned a complete-game victory in the scheduled seven-inning contest. He struck out six and permitted one run, which was earned.
The Panthers manufactured at least one run in each frame, generating multiple runs in four innings.
Ferrum tallied its 11 runs on 13 hits, six of which were for extra bases: home runs by Greenway and Isaac Yeaman, two doubles by Tim Ortega and a double and a home run by Torres.
A two-run home run by Greenway was the highlight of Ferrum’s three-run first inning. In the third, the Panthers used a pair of RBI singles to push the spread to 5-0.
In the fourth, Yeaman belted a solo home run to left field and in the fifth, Torres sent a pitch over the left-field fence for a two-run homer and an 8-1 lead.
The Panthers picked up two unearned runs in the sixth as Greenway and Anstice scored, and Torres doubled down the left-field line to bring Grey Sherfey home with the Panthers’ final run.
In the nine-inning second game, Joe Norton and Hayden Reyes each totaled three base hits for the Red Hawks.
Nicholas Sefick (1-0) was the winning pitcher in relief. He struck out two in 1 1/3 innings of work.
Ferrum takes a two-game winning streak into today's non-conference game in Rocky Mount, N.C. against former USA South Athletic Conference rival North Carolina Wesleyan College. First pitch is 2 p.m.
Englman, Homsey advance to Division III wrestling nationals
MECHANICSBURG, Penn. — Ferrum College sophomores Levi Englman and Braden Homsey have earned individual qualifying berths in the 2020 NCAA Division III men’s national wrestling tournament, scheduled for later this month in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Englman (133 pounds) and Homsey (197 pounds) earned their bids by placing third in their weight classes in this past weekend’s Southeast Regional, hosted by Messiah College.
The Panthers placed fifth as a team in a 20-team field with 78 points.
Englman, a Division III All-American and a regional champion as a freshman, is making his second appearance in the national tournament; Homsey’s berth is his first.
The national tournament is comprised of 180 wrestlers — the top three finishers in each of 10 weight classes from six Division III regional tournaments.
Since 2014, 11 Ferrum wrestlers have earned 14 national tournament berths: Englman (2019, 2020), Homsey (2020), Logan Meister (2014, 2016, 2017), Paul Biggs (2016), Zack Beckner (2017), Collin Saunders (2017), Andrew Tolbert (2018), Antavian Leary (2018), Alveno Matthews (2018), Blake Rosenbaum (2019) and Mario Vasquez (2019).
Of that group, Beckner placed second at 125 pounds as a freshman and Meister finished sixth at 157 pounds in 2016. Both are past All-Americans.
Steven Tech won the regional championship with 163.5 points, followed by Washington and Lee University (130 points), Messiah (123.5 points) and Washington & Jefferson College (80.5 points).
With its triumph, Stevens Tech ends Messiah’s run of six consecutive regional championships.
Englman, who was ranked No. 1 in the nation in his weight class earlier this season, lost by pin in the semifinals to eventual champion Kyle Slendom of Stevens Tech.
Then, Englman rebounded to win two bouts, both by decision, in the consolation bracket to earn his national berth.
Homsey was forced to win four elimination bouts in the consolation bracket after falling 3-1 in overtime in the quarterfinals.
Homsey achieved that feat with victories by pin, by decision (7-1) by medical forfeit and by major decision (10-0). His final triumph came in the consolation finals over Alex Donahue of Washington and Jefferson, who bested Homsey in the quarterfinals.
“Congratulations to Levi and Braden on qualifying for the national championships,’’ Panthers head coach Nate Yetzer said. “We are a little disappointed with our overall performance, but (their showings) were two of the bright spots. ...(I’ll be) excited to see Levi and Braden compete in two weeks,’’ Yetzer said.
Also competing for the Panthers were Malik Barr (fourth at 174 pounds), J.D. McMillin (seventh at 125 pounds), Austin Smith (seventh at 149 pounds) and Demontay Wimbush (eighth at 184 pounds).
Barr suffered a 2-0 loss in the consolation finals to Messiah’s Brian Shermeyer.
“This team has come a long way from where we were back in November. I believe if (we) continue this performance, we will bring a lot more to the NCAAs next year,’’ Yetzer said.
Ferrum downs Wesley in men’s lacrosse
DOVER, Del. — Ferrum College built leads of 7-0 and 8-1 Sunday en route to a 12-2 non-conference men’s lacrosse victory over Wesley (Delaware) College.
Drew Fedorich and Jack Sheehan each netted three goals and passed out an assist for the Panthers (3-2).
Wesley scored both of its goals in the third quarter.
Ferrum goalkeeper Patrick Martinak (3-2) collected 14 saves.
Wesley netminder Dylan Sicca (0-1) logged 54 minutes for the Wolverines (1-1) and registered 13 saves.
The Panthers open Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play Saturday against Randolph-Macon College. Match time in Ashland is 2 p.m.
Randolph-Macon brings a 5-0 record into the contest.
Panthers defeat Chowan by five goals
MURFRESBORO, N.C. — Kaitlyn Harley tallied three goals to guide Ferrum College to a 12-7 non-conference women’s lacrosse triumph over NCAA Division II Chowan (N.C.) University.
The Panthers (3-0) are undefeated.
Natalie Hughes netted two goals and distributed two assists for Ferrum and Megan Allen scored two goals and passed out an assist.
“(The match) was a challenge. We did a better job controlling the draw (control) in the second half, which made a difference for us,’’ Panthers head coach Karen Harvey said.
“Every game, we continue to take steps forward. We are excited to see where we can take this,’’ Harvey said.
The Panthers’ next match is Tuesday, March 10 against Delaware Valley (Pennsylvania) University. Match time at W.B. Adams Stadium is 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.