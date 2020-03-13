Ferrum College right-hander Cory Peel, a senior from Mechanicsville, displays his underhand, submarine delivery in this series of photos taken during a relief appearance Saturday against Eastern Mennonite University. Peel earned a save for the Panthers in an 8-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) victory at W.B. Adams Field. Ferrum (2-0 in the ODAC, 11-5 overall) returns to action Saturday at league rival Bridgewater College. The first game of a scheduled doubleheader begins at noon.
