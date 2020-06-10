Advance Auto Parts is new title sponsor for NASCAR's weekly racing series

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – As NASCAR Weekly Series sanctioned events begin to return at select tracks across North America, NASCAR and Advance Auto Parts have announced a multi-year official partnership, designating Advance Auto Parts as the series title sponsor.
As part of the agreement, Advance also becomes the “Official Auto Parts Retailer of NASCAR.”
“It’s great to have Advance join us in welcoming the return of NASCAR-sanctioned grassroots racing,” said Ben Kennedy, vice president, racing development, NASCAR.
“Advance’s commitment to our Weekly Series will develop some of the brightest NASCAR talent across North America. Advance has a long history in racing, and we’re thrilled to see its expanded presence from the grassroots all the way through our national series,’’ Kennedy said.
The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series is one of the oldest series in NASCAR, where champions are crowned at NASCAR-sanctioned home tracks.
The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series was paused in mid-March due to COVID-19 and recently returned with sanctioned events at selected tracks last Saturday (June 6).
The series is run at nearly 60 NASCAR-sanctioned local “home’’ tracks throughout the United States and Canada.
Motor Mile Speedway in Dublin and South Boston Speedway are two area tracks with NASCAR sanctioning. Drivers who compete in the Late Model Stock Car series at those tracks are eligible to earn national championship points.
Motor Mile canceled its 2020 season because of the pandemic, but South Boston put its campaign on hold — the track is closed at this time.
“Drivers and race fans in North America have not been able to attend their local tracks due to COVID-19. We are excited to be partnering with NASCAR and the NASCAR Weekly Series to support tracks, drivers and fans as they resume live racing this year,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s chief marketing officer.
“We are committed to helping our customers advance in our stores, online and with this multiyear partnership with NASCAR. We are passionate about advancing local communities where we serve, and through this sponsorship we’ll be able to help grow racing at the grassroots level while supporting the next generation of champions.” McDonell said.
Advance Auto Parts has two stores in Franklin County (Rocky Mount and Westlake/Hardy).
Race fans can catch select NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series races live and on-demand via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, the new streaming service from NASCAR and NBC Sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.