Adams' coaching tenure at alma mater begins in earnest

FERRUM — In the first days of his head coaching tenure at his alma mater, Cleive Adams has made more than his share of walks to his office in Ferrum College’s football wing of the Hank Norton Center.
Each time, he’s passed by trophies, pictures, proclamations and other memorabilia that illustrates a championship past, one that he has been a part of as both a player and assistant coach.
But Ferrum has not captured a championship in football since 2012, the year in which Adams and former teammate David Harper patrolled the sidelines together as head coach (Harper) and assistant (Adams) of a club that would share the USA South Athletic Conference title with Christopher Newport University and Maryville (Tennessee) College.
Since that title campaign, Ferrum is 28-42 (.400 winning percentage) in seven seasons of play: 5-25 in Harper’s final three years of a five-year term and 23-17 in four years under the guidance of former head coach Rob Grande.
Changing those numbers and adding to the Panthers’ championship pedigree are goals that Adams said he intents to achieve.
“I have been afforded an opportunity to come back home to Ferrum College to be the eighth football coach in the history of this glorious football program,’’ Adams said. “It’s been an emotional time for me...’’
There have been lots of congratulations and outreach delivered by phone and by social media, Adams said.
“That’s been very overwhelming,’’ Adams said.
“I returned to campus (Tuesday) for the first time in a long time and I walked through the backdoor of the Norton Center and all the emotions started to rush back at that time. I had to hold back tears.
This place means the world to me,’’ Adams said. “Ferrum is a special place, a wonderful place. ...I’m blessed to be here.
“I’m excited about this journey.’’
The roots of that journey were cultivated in 1988 when Adams, then an 18-year old freshman, was a part of Hank Norton’s 29th Ferrum club, his fourth as competitor in NCAA Division III.
That team would defeat 1987 Division III national champion Wagner, 40-13, in its first game following its title campaign.
The victory, achieved in New York, is a historic one for Ferrum’s program: it is Norton’s 200th of a 34-year tenure as head coach.
Adams intercepted a pass that day.
Later that season, the Panthers returned to New York, this time in the Finger Lakes Region of the state, to battle Ithaca College in the Division III semifinals.
Air travel to and from that contest was a first for Adams, he said.
“It was a terrifying moment. Here I am an 18-year-old and I’d never been on plane before and I’m flying to New York to play (in the national semifinals),’’ Adams said.
“(Against Wagner), we were playing so well that a little old freshman was able to get in the game. They were picking on me and I was able to pick off a pass,’’ Adams said.
Norton and former head coaches Dave Davis and Harper are influences as is his high school mentor — Radford legend Norman Lineburg, Adams said.
It was Davis who brought him on to Ferrum’s staff and convinced him that college coaching was worthwhile profession.
“When you talk about Coach Norton, that’s Ferrum College. His legacy and his influence on me is unbelievable,’’ Adams said. “...Coach Davis gave me the opportunity to be a college coach. He taught me everything I know in terms of Xs and Os and how to navigate my way around Ferrum College. I will be forever indebted to him.
“The expectation is to win here. ...We’ve been there and done that and that’s what we expect. All we need to do is put the work into it and everything else will fall into place,’’ Adams said.
“Black Hat Nation (Ferrum’s football alumni) expects to win. They expect a brand of football that they can be proud of,’’ Adams said. “...The people (coaches and players) bring this thing to life.’’
Adams said he considered returning to his alma mater as its head football coach to be on his “bucket list.’’
Director of Athletics John Sutyak said his intention in hiring a coach was not to poach another program’s leader. His plan was to seek advice from Adams on potential candidates. But, admittedly, Adams’ name was on a mental wish list at first.
“Trying to help someone (in a hiring process) does stir something up inside you. One thing led to another and here we are,’’ Adams said.
“Six years of building something at Averett was a wonderful experience. I’m a player’s coach — I pour so much energy into it. There’s more to it than what happens on the field,’’ Adams said.
“I want people to understand that when you put the ball down, we’re going to play a good brand of football here,’’ Adams said. “...We are going to execute at a high level and we’re going to play the game extremely tough, physical and fast. From there, everything else should fall into place.
“There is a pedigree ingrained in me from being a Black Hat,’’ Adams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.