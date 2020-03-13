A return at the net

Franklin County’s Stone Gibbs rushes to the net to return a volley while competing in doubles Tuesday in a preseason match against Class 3 Bassett at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts in Sontag. The Eagles open their 2020 season Monday against Class 4 Salem at the recreation park at 4:30 p.m.
