Ferrum College junior midfielder Malachi Maxwell (No. 12) takes on Bethany (W.Va.) College defender David Heldt (No.7), who is shadowed by goalkeeper Andrew Smith (No. 8) during the second half of the Panthers’ 15-4 non-conference victory, its fourth and final triumph of an abbreviated 2020 season. The contest was the last one played at W.B. Adams Stadium during the 2019-2020 academic year as days after the match, all spring sports seasons were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Panthers finished the season with a 4-3 record. Maxwell, who hails from Upper Marlboro, Md., netted seven goals and distributed six assists.
A look back at Ferrum College men's lacrosse
Steven Marsh
