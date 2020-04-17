A look back at BFMS boys soccer

Benjamin Franklin Middle School forward Ethan Hahn delivers a pass to the perimeter of the field during second-half play in the Eagles’ 3-1 Roanoke Valley Middle School League victory over Read Mountain Middle School at home last month. The Eagles overcame a 1-0 deficit by tallying all of its goals after intermission. The victory was BFMS’s first and only one of an abbreviated season that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Photo by STEVEN MARSH

