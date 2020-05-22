SMAC launches YouTube channel, invites submissions

From STAFF REPORTS
The Smith Mountain Arts Council has launched a new project, SMAC-Tube, its own YouTube channel where community members can share their art through online video.
“In this time of staying home,” said arts council president Karen DeBord, “we have a new opportunity for some virtual sharing of talent.”
The channel currently includes several videos, which may be viewed at www.youtube.com/channel/UCkgNq0lbGbL2kaSh2y82QIA.
The offerings include musical selections, a demonstration of quilting techniques, the creation of a strip-built canoe and a short movie starring Lego figures.
Submissions can include music sung or played on the guitar, piano, bagpipe or other instrument; a reading of an original story; a selection of photos with information about the techniques used to create them; a skit or comedy sketch; or a how-to video for painting or a craft (such as needlework, wood carving, painting and stained glass).
DeBord said that the channel will not include commercial offers to sell products, but will instead focus on artistic enjoyment.
Videos should be limited to three to five minutes and can be sent to Karen DeBord to debordk@gmail.com. A brief description of the video should also be included.
“The Arts Council feels as if there are many talents in our area,” DeBord said. “We want to give people a chance to share them, but also give others a chance to see these talents. Let’s flood the channel with the creativity that we know exists at Smith Mountain Lake!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.