10 years ago
Southgate Associates, the owner of the Rocky Mount Plaza shopping center, was the largest property owner in Rocky Mount in terms of the assessed value of property, in 2010.
Southgate Associates II LP’s property had an assessed value of $10,346,300.
The Walmart store ranked second among the property owners in the town with an assessed value of $9,904,200.
The Rocky Mount Development Co. LLC, owner of the Rocky Mount Market Place, ranked third with an assessed value of $9,876,300.
MW Manufacturers was fourth with an assessed value of $9,471,500, followed by Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital at $9,154,300.
Much of the Carilion Franklin Memorial property is exempt from real estate taxes because it is a nonprofit organization.
The ranking of the top property owners is included in the town’s 2009 financial report, which was recently presented to the Rocky Mount Town Council by John Aldridge with Brown Edwards & Company, the town’s auditors.
Linda Woody, Rocky Mount’s finance director, said the ranking of property owners is based on real estate values. The values of the companies’ equipment, machinery, tools and and personal property are not included.
The total assessed value of real estate in the town in fiscal 2009 (the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2009) was $456 million.
Financially, Rocky Mount is “one of the stronger governments” that is audited by Brown Edwards & Company, Aldridge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.