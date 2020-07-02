This is an uncertain summertime. Social distancing is a drag. It’s hot. We’re stressed.
As The Rolling Stones once pondered, what can a poor boy do except sing in a rock and roll band? The answer for some is to get naked and run wild.
Yes, once again, we take a look at Nudity and Stupidity in the News, a semi-regular feature putting the spotlight on things that should stay covered up — Summer 2020 edition.
HE’S GOT THE WHOLE CURE IN HIS HANDS – As reported by The Charlotte Observer, a 53-year-old man named Christ George Burkhammer was arrested in June in Horry County, N.C. after being spotted naked in his neighbor’s yard.
During the investigation into why Burkhammer was naked in his neighbor’s yard, the suspect told officers he had been working on his lawnmower and might have inhaled starter fluid.
I’m almost certain on the side of the can it states: “WARNING – If inhaled, immediately remove clothing and stand in neighbor’s yard.”
On the way to jail – there is an ordinance against naked lawn standing in Horry County, according to the legal experts I consulted – Christ George told the officer he was actually Jesus and he knew a cure for COVID-19.
Authorities were naturally skeptical because the real Jesus would have been able to crank the lawn mower without the use of starter fluid, so his claim of having a cure wasn’t taken seriously.
YOU GO, COWGIRL – As reported by TV station WTLV, a Knoxville, Tennessee woman was arrested in May after she was observed standing on a porch that did not belong to her wearing nothing but a bandana around her neck and screaming obscenities at passersby.
The suspect proved to be slippery. As she was being arrested and handcuffed – there is an ordinance in Knoxville against screaming obscenities off someone else’s porch while wearing nothing but a bandana, according to those same legal experts I consulted about the previous incident – she squirmed out of the cuffs but she did not escape and ride off into the sunset.
She was booked on a charge of public intoxication, It wasn’t clear if starter fluid was a factor.
IT’S ME, IT’S ME, IT’S ERNEST T. – Eugene, Oregon appears to have its own version of the Mayberry mad man from “The Andy Griffith Show,” Ernest T. Bass, though any naked high jinks in which Ernest T. engaged were wisely edited out of the original broadcasts.
According to a June 16 post on the Eugene Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to a report of “a nude male subject who had exposed himself to bystanders in the area, and subsequently started throwing objects at two people and struck a male victim in the head with a rock. Responding officers located the suspect, who had climbed a traffic pole.”
The Crisis Negotiation Team arrived – because a naked rock-throwing guy on a traffic pole is the very definition of a crisis – and spent the next 12 hours trying to talk the suspect out of continuing his jackassery.
When he was finally taken into custody, the department’s post stated, he grabbed a police dog in a headlock and began punching him.
At that point, the suspect was lucky the dog didn’t take a bite out of crime.
The subsequent investigation revealed that earlier our modern-day Ernest T. hit a man in the head with a metal object in a parking lot of a 7-Eleven, attempted to shoplift items in the garden center at Walmart and smashed the rear window out of a Honda and stole what was described as “an instrument’ (maybe one of the Darlin’s guitars.)
As Barney would say, “He’s a nut.”
And that does it for the Summer 2020 edition of Nudity and Stupidity in the News. Stay safe, say no to starter fluid and by all means, keep your britches on.
Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, N.C. and a humor columnist.
