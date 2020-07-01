As a vendor at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market, I am compelled to address the town’s handling of erecting Harvester Outdoors fencing at the market.
Despite indications to the contrary, the fencing has largely remained in place around "sensitive equipment" in the entire market center, effectively cutting it in half, severing shopping traffic flow, creating an unwelcoming environment and limiting visibility from the road.
If the Town of Rocky Mount would invest a quarter of the time, effort and resources that it dedicates to the Harvester into the farmers' market, I know we could have one of the best markets in the region. We already have a beautiful market pavilion and a county full of agricultural producers -- the town is vastly underutilizing an economic development resource that it already has at its disposal.
The construction of this fencing with no notice and no collaboration to understand how it could best integrate with market operations truly shows a complete lack of regard for producers dependent on the market for their livelihood, of which there are several (myself included).
The citizens of Franklin County should be proud of the wide array of products being produced here -- from grass fed beef, pastured chicken, organic vegetables, artisanal grains and cheeses and a long list of others, we still possess a wide array of small farms who are proud to do things the right way and put food on your table. When the town provides only impediments for the farmers market, vendors are forced to pursue other outlets in Roanoke and beyond to make ends meet, which further erodes what is available at our local market.
The market is already struggling as COVID-19 has limited its ability to open. It continues to exist solely because a group of passionate vendors desperately want it to succeed and believe in the importance of having a market in town.
If the farmers' market is important to you, I strongly suggest contacting both the mayor and your town council members and letting them know.
Liz Brooks
Ferrum
