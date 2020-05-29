In his May 22 column, "Obey God as ruler, not man," the Rev. Dwight Hayes says that he saw a dog in freezing rain at a dumpster and left it there, blaming the dog for its arrogance. Dogs at dumpsters were usually left there by people who are callous or desperate; the dogs don't choose to freeze and starve.
Blaming the suffering and desperate for their plight and praising those who are fortunate enough to have all they need is a great excuse to do nothing to help. That is not what I understand Christianity to be about.
Katherine Grimes
Ferrum
