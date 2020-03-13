I am weary of the continual assaults on those who choose to legally possess firearms and the knee-jerk reactions to symptoms of deeper problems in our culture today.
Near the end of a Roanoke Times article, “W.Va. almost heaven for gun rights advocates,” an update was given on the status of gun control bills being considered by the Senate and House of Delegates. I also read an article by Kathryn Butler, “Let Not Violence Entertain You,” which prompted this letter.
Butler referenced an American Academy of Pediatrics statement issued a decade ago that alerted parents and pediatricians to a link between violent media and aggressive thoughts. Butler wrote, “Studies since then have reinforced the concerns, correlating violent film and video game exposure in young people with anger, desensitization to real world violence, and diminished compassion.”
This type of violence occurs at arm’s length. That is until a lost soul, lashes out for recognition and validation. This is not new. Debates about violence in the media have been around for 50 years. This isn’t just about young people, consider parents who expose their children to this violence who neglect to exercise parental responsibility regarding age-appropriate content.
We are reaping what was sown long ago. No amount of legislation can solve this problem. It is not a government issue, but a heart issue. People are hurting and feel disconnected. The security of a supportive, connected family has been shattered for many. And the viral, impersonal nature of social media cannot replace real person-to-person contact.
Each of us can do something to help. Some in this community have fostered and adopted children in need of nurture and love. I’m now privileged to be a memaw to a slew of precious children who were blended into our family. Individually, we can choose to eliminate destructive TV, movies and video games that desensitize us. We can choose to listen and consider others’ perspectives, not just react.
I ask those in power to pass meaningful legislative change regarding guns, to be mindful of angering or discouraging civil-minded, law-abiding, gun owning constituents — those ready to serve and defend should the need arise.
Pam Flanders
Penhook
