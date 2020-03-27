I am a local business owner. As you know, the town is set to mail the business license forms to local business owners and those business licenses must be paid by May 31.
With the current COVID-19 crisis that we as a community are facing, I know many small business owners that have been required to close and I know many others who have seen business come to a halt. It is important that at this time our local leaders speak up and find a way to let these businesses know they are here for them.
I suggest the Town strongly consider waiving the business license for locally owned small businesses — making less than $250,000 — located in the town. Locally owned small businesses making less than $1,000,000 should receive a some type of reduced rate.
In the event the Town, find that to be unsatisfactory, please consider the option of a delayed payment to allow businesses to operate that cannot afford a business license at this time because of the sudden stoppage of business. It may seem like a large request on its face but if we lose locally owned businesses, there will be a decrease in taxes collected, and more open commercial property, among many other things.
I urge the Town to reach out to some of these local business owners during this time. There is much uncertainty for everyone at this time but our leaders should try to ease some of the fear and unknowns facing its citizens and business owners.
Holland Perdue
Rocky Mount
