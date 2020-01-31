To the editor:
On behalf of the MLK Breakfast Club, we want to thank you for helping to make this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration a success.
This event wouldn’t be possible without the assistance of countless people who help prepare ahead of time, work during the event itself and clean up afterwards. The club would like to thank the following groups for their attendance: representatives of local and state governments, school and college officials, ministers, directors of various organizations, the community-at-large, Cable 12 television and The Franklin News-Post. In addition, we thank our speaker Dr. Franci Moorman for her inspirational message. We thank Audrey Dudley, Lawrence Clements, program presenters, breakfast preparation staff and servers, ushers, parking attendants and maintenance, for their valued participation.
It truly is a community effort from the committee planning it to the people working it. Thank you for helping to make the event possible!
Charitable contributions from this year’s event were presented to Helping Hands, Habitat for Humanity, Pigg River Community Center and Bridge to Life.
Mary Helm, William Helm, Bettye Buckingham, Florella Johnson, Josephine Edwards, Glenna Moore and Larry Moore
MLK Breakfast Club members
