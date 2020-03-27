Lake Christian Ministries wishes to thank the community for again supporting our effort to impact poverty in the Smith Mountain Lake area during the Roanoke Valley Gives campaign on March 18. During this unprecedented time of chaos and uncertainty, it is heartwarming to see our lake community come together to support those who will surely have a growing struggle with poverty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our generous supporters donated $44,990 online, making LCM the most successful nonprofit among the mid-sized charities. An additional $5,500 was earned in event incentive prizes, bringing LCM's total to $50,490. This event was clearly a big success for LCM’s Neighbors in need! You have our assurance that your donations will be faithfully and judiciously used to help those struggling with poverty during this time of crisis and extreme need.
Equally impressive is our base of community support. Among the 150 charities that participated in RVG Day, LCM placed second in funds generated and first in the number of donors (139). We are deeply grateful to our generous donors and dedicated teams of volunteers who will work so hard to deliver increased services to our Neighbors in need during the upcoming months. Thank you and God bless!
Jane Winters
Executive Director, Lake Christian Ministries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.