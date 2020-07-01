Rumble, domestic short hair
Rumble is an orange tabby kitten who loves to play with toys and his kitten friends. He's hoping that his pal Wilbur will be adopted with him so they can entertain each other. Rumble has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Wilbur, domestic short hair
Wilbur is an orange and white tabby "creamsicle." He's a fun-loving guy and would love to be adopted with one of his kitten buddies. He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
