Johnny, dachshund and setter mix
Johnny is a vivacious 7-month-old who came to the adoption center on May 5. Once he has a chance to properly meet and greet other dogs, he gets along well with them. He's on the small side and has abundant energy. He has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Randy, domestic short hair
Randy is a 1-year-old, solid black kitty with mesmerizing eyes. He's a good boy who loves to play with his toys and his friends in the cat room at the adoption center. Like all black cats, he has a wonderful personality, too. He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and is house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
