Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR ROANOKE...PULASKI...FLOYD...CARROLL...WESTERN HENRY...WESTERN FRANKLIN...PATRICK AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES...THE CITY OF RADFORD... THE CITY OF SALEM...THE CITY OF ROANOKE AND THE CITY OF GALAX... AT 125 AM EDT, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED FLOODING ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. IN THE CITY OF ROANOKE, RISING WATERS AND CREEKS EXITING BANKS HAVE RESULTED IN SEVERAL ROADS BEING FLOODED WITH SOME WATER RESCUES HAVING TO BE CONDUCTED. ACROSS THE REST OF THE AREA, THE UPPER ROANOKE AND MANY OTHER CREEKS AND STREAMS ARE EXPECTED TO KEEP RISING AND LIKELY EXITING THEIR BANKS IF THEY HAVE NOT DONE SO ALREADY. LIKEWISE, MANY LOW LAYING ROADS AND BRIDGES WILL BE COVERED BY WATER, IF THEY ARE NOT ALREADY THAT WAY. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROANOKE... BLACKSBURG... SALEM... CHRISTIANSBURG... RADFORD... PULASKI... AND VINTON. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VIRGINIA TECH, THE SALEM FAIRGROUNDS, AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&