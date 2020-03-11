Whiskers, domestic short hair
Whiskers and his siblings were rescued last September after having lived under a porch. While his siblings went on to be adopted, Whiskers is still waiting. His shy, timid personality often makes him overlooked, but he is still hopeful to find a patient family. He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Tickles, hound
Tickles is a young hound with a zest for life like any young hound would have. He has handsome, blond freckles on his face and an energetic personality. He gets along with other dogs and would like a home with a fenced yard or a family to take him along on hikes. Tickles is neutered, vaccinate and microchipped.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
