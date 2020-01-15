Happy, Great Pyrenees mix
Happy is a lovely tan and white color, who is a smaller Great Pyrenees mix. He's about 1 year old and is a happy-go-lucky guy who gets along with everyone. He would love another dog and an active family to take him on hikes. He's been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Medusa, domestic short hair
Medusa is not crazy about her name and would love a new family to help her pick out a new one. At just 1 year old, Medusa is a delightful white and brown tabby girl who gets along with other cats. She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
