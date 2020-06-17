Ezra, domestic short hair
Ezra is hoping for a second chance at life. He's FIV positive (feline immunodeficiency virus), but can lead a perfectly normal life. FIV is most commonly transmitted via a deep bite wound and cannot be passed to humans. He can lead a normal life, but needs a loving family. He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Katey, mountain cur
Katey is 2 years old and came to the adoption center in late May. She gets along well with other dogs and loves to play all the time. She would do well with an active family. Katey also has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
