Amazon, domestic short hair
Amazon is often overlooked because of her shyness. But give her a few minutes of playtime, and she'll quickly warm up to her person. She's nearly a year old and is still searching for the perfect home. She wouldn't mind sharing her space with another cat or kitten, either. Amazon has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Angel, rat terrier
At 11 years old, Angel has found herself looking for another forever family. She was surrendered to the adoption center in late December, but she hasn't let that get her down. She's quickly made friends with the staff and is the perfect size -- weighing in at just 10 pounds. Angel has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
