Kiwi, domestic short hair
Kiwi is a delightful, 3-year-old girl. Orange tabby cats seem to have outgoing personalities, and Kiwi is no exception. She is super sweet, always seems to be smiling and doesn't mind the company of other cats. Kiwi has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Diogi, hound mix
Diogi's name is like D-O-G, and he's an awesomely cool kind of guy. He's only 8 months and weighs about 50 pounds. He was pulled from a neighboring pound and seems to embrace everything about life. He'd love an active family to take him on long walks. He's been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
