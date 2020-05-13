Joanna, domestic short hair
If there were a superlative for the cat with the best personality, Joanna would win the award. She's not only a cool cat, but she's beautiful as well. Joanna is 8 months old and gets along with just about any other cat at the adoption center. She's been spayed, vaccinated, house trained and microchipped. All she needs is a family to complete her.
Hank, Plott hound mix
Handsome Hank is just a young buck at around 18 months old. He's a bigger guy who weighs about 50 pounds. He came to the adoption center on May 8 as a stray so there's not much known about him other than he seems to like other dogs. Hank has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
