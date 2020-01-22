KC, hound mix
At just 8 months old, KC is a petite 35 pounds. She was pulled from the local animal shelter on Jan. 2, so she's hopeful that 2020 will be her year. She's great with other dogs and has been vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. All she needs now is a loving forever family.
Finx, domestic short hair
It's not known how Finx keeps getting overlooked. He's not only a handsome orange tabby, but he also has a great personality that will keep his human friends coming back for more. Finx is only about 1 year old. He's also been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
