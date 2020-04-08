Doyle, mixed breed
Doyle came from a local pound scared, thin and shy. While he's still fairly timid with people, he feels better around the comfort of a friendly dog. This helps him open up and feel safe and would be good with another pup who is easy going. Doyle is about 4 years old; he's been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Torpedo, domestic short hair
Like his name implies, Torpedo is still part kitten and can, from time-to-time, get a case of the zoomies. He's about 8 months old and loves all types of toys, especially ones with bells that jingle and feathers. Torpedo is a friendly guy and doesn't mind other kittens or cats. He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and is house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
