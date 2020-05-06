GoJo, pit bull terrier mix
GoJo is a youngster and weighs about 40 pounds. He came to the adoption center on April 22. In his short life, GoJo has lived outside, but wants to be inside with his people, preferably in their laps. He loves attention but will require training on his manners. He has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Kuki, domestic short hair
Kuki has exquisite facial features. She is a dilute tortoiseshell girl who is only about a year old. She is delicate but really sweet and doesn't mind other cats. She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. All she wants now is her own forever family.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
