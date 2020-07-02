This is part two of a two-part editorial. See the Wednesday, July 1 for part one.
While the founders meant “all men,” they certainly didn’t apply even the narrowest sense of that word to those men who were owned as human property — an institution with which Jefferson was far too familiar. Not until 89 years — and a bloody Civil War — later did the Constitution formally end that abhorrent practice. Even then, it took 188 years — to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — for the United States to extend the same legal protections to all Americans. You can look around today and decide how well we’re doing to truly make sure “all men are created equal.” Ideally, that answer will be one of those truths we hold self-evident. The recent popularity of Juneteenth — coming two weeks and a day before July 4th — provides a good chronological reminder of what was really said on July 4th and how long it took to make those words meaningful for many Americans.
One might also think of the ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence as still unfolding. It unfolded some in 1865, when those held enslaved were declared free, it unfolded some more in 1920, when women were granted the right to vote, it unfolded more in 1964 when a legal mechanism was created to enforce those rights. For some Americans, it’s still unfolding. If you love someone of the same sex, those declarations about being “created equal” and “the pursuit of happiness” remained very much folded until 2015 when the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed a right to marry and until this year when the court affirmed that the Civil Rights Act’s ban against discrimination based on sex includes sexual orientation, as well. For how many Americans has the Declaration not fully unfolded?
We should also remember that history hasn’t always unfolded in the same direction. Martin Luther King Jr. may have popularized the phrase, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,” but through our history we’ve seen instances where that justice rolled back. In the 1880s, Virginia saw a brief period when it expanded civil rights and sought to bring Black Virginians more fully into civic life. Then it saw a much longer period where it did just the opposite, including a new Constitution that cut the number of eligible voters in half. Which history there have we forgotten?
Today, we are right to celebrate both the legal independence declared on July 2, 1776 and the ideals that new nation expressed on July 4, 1776. We should also remember — as the Virginia-born entertainer Pharrell Williams reminded us recently — that on July 4, 1776, “not everybody was free.” That particular truth — both self-evident and inconvenient — should not diminish today’s celebrations. On the contrary, it should inspire us to be a better version of ourselves. Nearly two and a half centuries later, that pursuit of life, liberty and happiness is still very much a pursuit in progress. To truly celebrate July 4th, we must be prepared to apply the ideals that were first declared on this date in 1776.
