The holiday season is over and slowly, but surely, the decor is coming down and being tucked away for another year.
Although it’s a new year, some recognition should be shared about this past holiday season. In Rocky Mount, Community Partnership for Revitalization recently announced the winners of the annual White Lights Campaign, which helps to make the town picturesque during the holidays.
As CPR President Donna Wray said, “The white lights created a sparkling atmosphere for all to see. In addition to the decorated lamp posts, lighted wreaths and other decorations provided by the town, most all businesses had wonderful displays to enjoy.”
The lights from participating businesses and organizations really made the town shine and helped illuminate the atmosphere during the annual Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas event.
White Lights Campaign winners included best overall, Franklin County Public Library; most traditional, Gina’s Place; most creative, Downtown Music; and a three-way tie for best use of white lights went to Unique Expressions Hair Fashions, Flowers by Jones and Haywood’s Jewelers.
Congratulations to the winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.