The Town of Rocky Mount announced the recent hire of Beth Campos to a newly-created position as cultural and economic director for the town.
Campos’ job is part tourism, part economic development and small business development. It’s something the town has needed to focus on for a while with many empty storefronts in the downtown area, as well as areas uptown and in the commercial district.
One of the first orders of business on Campos’ plate has been to create a survey to find out where the economic leakage is. She said she also plans to survey high school students and students at Ferrum College to find out what it would take to attract young people to stay in the area.
Last fall, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce hired a new executive director, Chris Finley, upon the retirement of long-time chamber leader Vicki Gardner. Finley said last fall one of his first goals is to institute a weeklong promotion for local restaurants where they would offer deals to encourage locals to come out for a meal. He announced at a Wednesday Franklin County Connects meeting that the restaurant week is planned for April.
Both new additions seem to have an economic mindset, and hopefully having some fresh faces in the leadership roles means fresh ideas and a renewed hope for the Town of Rocky Mount, as well as other Franklin County communities.
