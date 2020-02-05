The Chinese city of Wuhan is more than 7,000 miles from Franklin County. Yet the new and deadly coronavirus that originated there and now has sparked an international public health emergency certainly has gained the attention of residents here, too.
The Virginia Department of Health reported that five people in Virginia have been investigated with symptoms of the virus — called 2019-nCoV — as of Jan. 31. Of those, two in the central region (east of Lynchburg) tested negative for the virus, while one is pending. In the northern region, two cases tested negative.
The World Health Organization declared a public health emergency late last week. The United States did the same and announced significant entry restrictions into the country on Jan. 31.
According to the WHO’s latest report on Feb. 3, nearly 17,400 cases of 2019-nCoV have been confirmed around the world with the majority of those in China. The virus has killed 362 people so far.
Meanwhile, influenza-like illnesses continue to be widespread across U.S. The CDC recently reported that there have been approximately 19 million flu illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths this season. According to VDH, Virginia has spent nine weeks at the widespread level, which means there is a flu outbreak in three or more regions of the state.
Coronaviruses include symptoms such as a runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and fever, and symptoms generally appear two to 14 days after exposure, according to a VDH fact sheet. The flu can also include those symptoms, as well as fatigue and muscle or body aches. Flu symptoms can generally occur one to four days after exposure.
While there currently is no vaccine to prevent the coronavirus, there is one for the flu. According to the CDC, peak season for the flu is between December and February, although it can last until May.
The trick to avoid getting sick is to take preventive steps. To prevent the spread of the flu or respiratory illnesses, including the coronavirus, the CDC advises that you should:
• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Stay at home if you are sick
• Cover your cough with a tissue then throw the tissue away
• Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces
For people who have traveled to China within the past two weeks and feel sick with a cough, fever or trouble breathing, the CDC recommends seeking immediate medical care. In addition, the health agency warns that infected people should separate themselves from others, to wear a face mask, to avoid sharing household items and to stay away from pets or other animals while sick.
The best method to prevent any illness is to remain vigilant, to know the signs and symptoms and to get a flu shot. Although the flu shot is never a sure thing, it’s an added layer of protection to help your immune system and the vaccine is still available at many drugstores and pharmacies.
