As violent riots have erupted across the nation, resulting in defaced monuments, looted businesses, countless arrests and even death, here in Franklin County those who have stood up for the black community and equality should be proud of their recent peaceful displays.
The demonstrations that have occurred locally thus far, have been peaceful, heartfelt and well done. While there has been a bit of a lack of coordination to make one huge event, the smaller protests have maintained a peaceful, supportive tone.
The scene in Rocky Mount on Wednesday was not one of law enforcers in riot gear, tossing tear gas into throngs of angry, hurt and, yes, in some cases violent people. It was not one of broken windows on the few businesses that have been able to reopen during the worldwide pandemic and fireworks being thrown at police. It was not one of media being manhandled or threatened. There was no sound of marching and police batons beating shields — a sign that tear gas is about to be thrown.
No, in Rocky Mount on Wednesday, dozens gathered quietly, peacefully and despite social distancing recommendations due to the coronavirus pandemic still going on, hugs were exchanged, hands were shaken and tears were shed. On the courthouse lawn, police spoke with protesters in a casual manner and a peaceful, meaningful demonstration took place.
Horns honked as they passed the protesters holding signs that said “Honk if Black Lives Matter” and passersby seemed to support the crowd that had gathered.
Protesters marched quietly downtown to Citizens’ Square, also known as the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market where they again assembled peacefully and humbly. Prayers were said. Food was eaten, songs were sang and even some dancing took place in almost picnic type of atmosphere. Law enforcement were even captured dancing with some of the protesters, including the event planner, Bridgette Craighead.
No one lost sight of why they were there — because a black, unarmed man died, at the hands of law enforcement. It’s a story we have heard too many times. George Floyd. Eric Garner. Tamir Rice. Michael Brown. Breonna Taylor. Willie Tillman. Ahmaud Arbery. How many names do we have to list? How many black lives need to be lost? How many headstones do we need to mount?
As a news organization, we are relieved we haven’t had to tell a similar story in Franklin County. We hope and pray that we never have to. It’s time for a change.
The organizers and participants of our local protests should be proud. A peaceful message is so much louder when it isn’t drowned out by violence and looting. We see you. We hear you. We stand with you. We call for continued calm and if you are moved to protest, we call for continued peaceful gatherings.
Two of the organizers of a peaceful protest that occurred Sunday said they don’t feel that Franklin County has as many race issues as other municipalities. We hope this continues, and call upon all not to spread hate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.