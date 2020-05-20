It’s National Safe Boating Week, a time when advocacy organizations such as the Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council get ready for the upcoming boating season. Unfortunately, the previously scheduled annual vessel safety checks at area marinas are not taking place due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, boating safety is still important. As a reminder to boat operators, Sea Tow – Smith Mountain Lake recently released a list of safe boating tips from its captains.
Watch your wake. Be mindful of the wake your boat can create especially when you’re leaving a dock or a marina. A big wake can swamp floating docks and capsize smaller boats such as kayaks and standup paddleboards and can cause injury to people using them.
“In order to respect the rights and safety of others, be sure to periodically look behind your vessel and check your wake, and be aware of everything around you,” said Capt. Ron Loiselle.
Wear your life jacket. Drowning deaths account for 77% of all boating fatalities, according to the National Safe Boating Council’s website. At a minimum, state law requires there to be one life jacket for each person on a boat readily accessible at all times.
“While most captains might feel queasy insisting on life jacket wear for adults, an offer of a properly fitting jacket is simply a gesture of caring,” said Capt. Jerry Hale.
Keep a lookout. Watching out for other boaters is important. Boat operators should never assume that others recall the “rules of the boat” from their mandatory boater education class. In addition, Capt. Bob Santmyer said it’s important to keep an eye out for large pieces of debris, especially after heavy rain.
“You need to be extra vigilant watching for large debris in the lake that can cause harm to your boat or even injury to you or your passengers,” he said.
Use only your navigational lights while boating at night. “My safety tip and pet peeve are boaters using docking lights as headlights,” said Capt. Dennis Stamis. “I am out often at night and always run across several boaters using their headlights.” The lights should be used only for docking a boat. Having them on while boating at night can impair other boaters’ vision and cause a crash.
Some newer boats come with different colored LED lights, which also should not be used while a boat is moving. “This is an obvious hazard for both an approaching boat and the boat displaying the confusing lights,” said Capt. Randy Stow, who also is a member of the Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council.
Get the gear. Having the proper equipment on board can ensure that if something does happen, you’re prepared. Capt. Rick Ellett recommended having a handheld spotlight, which can be useful for finding shoal and channel markers and signaling for help, and Capt. Barry Bridges suggested having an anchor aboard to use in case of a breakdown to prevent drifting.
Designate a sober skipper. “Each time your boat leaves the dock, appoint a person to stay sober and be responsible for the safe return of the boat and its passengers,” said Capt. Nancy Ellett.
For more boating safety and education resources, visit www.dgif.gov/boating.
