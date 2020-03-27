Shop local. We have been hearing it for a while but now it is more vital than ever that we step up and support local businesses.
Some of our local businesses are considered “non-essential” by the government and therefore have had to close. We hope there is help available for them whether it is stimulus or government funding but we know that they won’t survive without our support.
Salons, spas, barber shops and restaurant staff are reliant not only on their jobs, but tips as well.
It’s easy to surmise that when the COVID-19 crisis passes the local theaters will again fill up with moviegoers, fitness centers will again be alive with those who desperately missed that elliptical machine or swimming in the pool, Franklin County Speedway will get back on track for the season and be back to hosting motorsports and once again the Harvester Performance Center will thunder with live music and crowds filing in to see their favorite acts.
But we can’t forget the businesses. Smith Mountain Lake area businesses were just about to ramp up for the spring and summer seasons as the pandemic hit delivering a major blow to upcoming events that would have helped to extend their season. Places like Hot Shots, Harbortown Miniature Golf and Fun ‘n Games Arcade all fall under non-essential and have 100% loss of revenue right now. Locally owned mom and pop stops, like The Gilded Lion, Basket Creations, The Cottage Gate and The Southern Goat need our support. These are just a few of the places at the lake — there are so many others.
In Ferrum, the college campus became all but a ghost town as students fled for the safety of home when their spring semester went to online classes only. Graduation was scheduled to be online, putting a damper on local business in the southern end of the county, including Rocky Mount.
Most of the restaurants in Franklin County have remained open for carryout and some have added delivery service their menus. However, overwhelmingly, they have seen a decrease in business.
It’s important to back these businesses as much as we can now and when the COVID-19 crisis passes. If we don’t, we could see even more empty buildings than we already do in Rocky Mount. Plus, if we show that we back our businesses when developers and business owners look to us in the future as a place to open up shop, then they can know the community has their backs, too, and hopefully inspire more businesses to come to Franklin County, which will help improve the overall economy.
It’s also worth noting that some of our “big chain” businesses are also locally owned such as our fast food restaurants like McDonald’s, Dairy Queen and Bojangles. Just because they have the corporate name doesn’t mean we can leave them out.
There are also a great many places still open at this time that need our support, so let’s not forget them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.