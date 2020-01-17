Last week, Franklin County released the new tax assessment for properties, and the good news is the region is doing well, because values are up.
Franklin County only reassesses every four years, which in part, explains the eye-bulging 6% increase. If you average 6% out over four years, it only adds up to 1.5% each year. Properties would still increase 6% over three to four years, just not all at once making it a harder pill to swallow.
Roanoke County properties saw a one-year increase of 3.3% this year while Roanoke City properties saw a 4.5% increase for one year.
The bad news is that could mean higher tax bills, but let’s not panic yet. That 6% increase sounds like a lot but in actuality, the board of supervisors still has to set the tax rate.
Franklin County Commissioner of the Revenue Margaret Torrence said by state statute the board is supposed to keep the tax rate revenue neutral, meaning that in theory, the tax rate of 61 cents per $100 of assessed value could decrease.
“The board determines the need for the budget then sets the tax rate,” Torrence said. “It may not go revenue neutral based on what the need is but the rate will be adjusted.”
The other surprise with this year’s assessment was that the Town of Rocky Mount is seeing a 6.8% increase and the Rocky Mount district overall is seeing a 7.2% increase.
Meanwhile, the county’s two Smith Mountain Lake districts, Union Hall and Gills Creek, are seeing increases of 3.7% and 4.8%, respectively. The knee-jerk reaction among the public has been “lake properties should see the bigger increase.”
What people fail to realize is the average home value in Union Hall is $488,600, according to Zillow, and the average home value in Boones Mill is $198,500. Home values in Boones Mill have increased 4.7% over the past year while home values in Union Hall have risen 3.5%.
Mike Colavecchio with Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group, the Daleville-based company that conducted the county’s appraisal, said the values they determine are based on actual sales of property within the county from Oct. 1, 2018 to September 2019. He said there were approximately 850 sales in the county, which include both commercial and residential real estate. Colavecchio added those sales do not include private sales or foreclosures.
Another major factor to keep in mind is that Rocky Mount is more densely populated than the more rural areas, including Boones Mill and lake communities, so it would make sense that the overall increase would be higher because there are more homes and businesses in the area.
Colavecchio is scheduled to make a presentation about the 2020 assessment at the next board of supervisors meeting. Those who are interested in learning more about the reassessment are encouraged to attend the Tuesday, Jan. 21 meeting. An agenda should be posted Friday on the county’s website. In the meantime, don’t panic, let’s see what the supervisors have to say after they review their budget.
