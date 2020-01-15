No one disputes that something needs to be done to make the intersection of Virginia 122 and Hardy Road safer. The busy intersection has been the site of numerous crashes, including two in just over a year that resulted in fatalities.
Initially the Virginia Department of Transportation had explored extending the right turn lane from southbound Virginia 122 onto Hardy Road, as well as adding a left turn lane on Virginia 122 north for traffic turning onto Hardy Road. Those proposed improvements, which were projected to cost $2.7 million, were part of the Smart Scale program that had been approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board, which oversees transportation projects for the state.
The turning lanes would have addressed the predominant crash pattern at the time, which was rear-end crashes. However, a fatal crash in the intersection last August — which followed another crash eight months earlier that resulted in two deaths — prompted VDOT to explore other options, including the possibility of a roundabout.
The double-fatality crash occurred just a week after VDOT had installed flashing caution lights along Virginia 122 to alert drivers of the busy intersection. After the fatality last August, VDOT posted larger stop signs with reflective strips along Hardy Road.
Although a traffic signal had been discussed, VDOT spokesman Jason Bond said a roundabout would allow traffic to continue moving through the intersection. It also would be cheaper to maintain, reduce the number of conflict points on vehicles in the event of a crash and require drivers to slow down. However, a roundabout is expected to cost $1.5 million to $2 million more than had been previously budgeted.
VDOT expects to take the proposal for the roundabout to the Commonwealth Transportation Board in March. If approved, construction could begin as early as spring 2021.
A public meeting on the proposed roundabout is scheduled for Jan. 23 (in case of inclement weather, the meeting will be moved to Jan. 30) from 5 to 7 p.m. at Burnt Chimney Elementary School, Bond said. VDOT will share conceptual plans, and residents can ask questions and offer their feedback.
“The meeting is being held to provide an opportunity for citizens or organizations to give input on the project and will be held in an ‘open-house’ format with no formal presentation given,” Bond wrote in a news release. “VDOT representatives will be present to discuss the project and answer questions.”
Comments also can be mailed to Jim Henegar, PE, Virginia Department of Transportation, 731 Harrison Ave., Salem, VA 24153 or emailed to jim.henegar@vdot.virginia.gov with “Route 122/636 Intersection Public Comment” in the subject heading. Comments will be accepted until Feb. 2.
Installing larger stop signs, rumble strips and flashing caution lights are a good start by VDOT. We hope the state will keep plans for enhanced improvements moving forward. In the meantime, drivers should exercise caution when approaching this intersection while traveling along Virginia 122, as well as practice patience when attempting to turn onto the highway from Hardy Road, especially when traffic is at its peak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.