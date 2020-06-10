This is the first of a two-part editorial. The second part will publish on June 12.
Later this week, one of our local congressmen might be defeated for reelection, and it won’t even be in a real election.
We refer to Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, who is local if you’re in Franklin County or other points in the 5th District that sprawls from the North Carolina line to the outskirts of Northern Virginia.
On June 13, 5th District Republicans nominate a candidate for the House and it’s by no means certain that candidate will be Riggleman. He faces a stiff challenge from his right in the form of Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and, until recently, associate athletic director at Liberty University.
It’s unusual to have an incumbent congressman challenged for re-nomination, but even more unusual for that challenge to be as strong as the one that Good has mounted.
What has Riggleman done in such a short time in office that has so offended his party’s right-most wing? It’s notable that the internal opposition to Riggleman surfaced after The Washington Post ran a story about how Riggleman officiated at a wedding of two former campaign volunteers — a same-sex wedding. Riggleman’s views tend to be somewhat more libertarian than some Republicans when it comes to such matters. If Riggleman loses, it won’t be because of his voting record, but because of his record as a wedding officiant.
It’s hard to handicap this nomination fight. It will be decided in a convention, which always favors hard-core party activists over the broader Republican electorate who might have shown up in the primary that Riggleman preferred. The convention site gives some indication of what outcome the party’s district committee prefers. On the other hand, Riggleman touts endorsements from President Trump and Donald Trump Jr., which you’d think would be persuasive with Republicans but again, with the internecine politics of a convention, it’s hard to tell.
In any case, our interest here today is not to ask about the Riggleman-Good contest but to ask another question: How far right can Republicans go with their nomination and still hold onto the 5th District?
Let’s look at what we know.
Democrats have held that district within recent memory — it didn’t go Republican until Virgil Goode won it in 2002 (after previously being elected as a Democrat and, in 2000, as an independent). Democrat Tom Perriello won the seat back in 2008 and held it for a single term before losing to Republican Robert Hurt in 2010.
Those elections don’t count for our purposes. The redistricting following the 2010 census changed the district in small ways geographically but significant ones politically — the Republican General Assembly took out Democratic-voting areas and added Republican ones with a goal of making the 5th District more safely Republican. Therefore the elections we need to look at are the ones since that redistricting.
Here’s how those votes went:
2012: Robert Hurt, R, 55.4%; John Douglass, D, 42.9%
2014: Robert Hurt, R, 60.9%, Walter Gaughan, D, 35.9%
2016: Tom Garrett, R, 58.2%, Jane Dittmar, D, 41.6%
2018: Denver Riggleman, R, 53.1%, Leslie Cockburn, 46.6%
