This is the second of a two-part editorial. See the Wednesday, June 10 edition of The Franklin News Post for part one.
Some observations: Riggleman was the weakest Republican candidate of the decade, although that doesn’t necessarily mean a candidate further to the right would be stronger — it could mean just the opposite. Mostly, though, we’re struck by how weak most of the Democrats ran.
Here’s another relevant set of numbers: Both Dittmar and Cockburn raised far more money than their Republican opponents, yet still lost — which shows that, contrary to popular belief, money is not everything. Dittmar raised twice as much as Garrett yet lost in a landslide. Cockburn raised 55% more than Riggleman and even she lost by a clear margin. If you’re a Democrat, these numbers don’t encourage a lot of investment in the 2020 race — there are probably other districts that Democrats have a better chance of flipping. Furthermore, Democrats already hold a majority in the House; their focus needs to be on defending some of their more marginal incumbents — such as Abigail Spanberger in the 7th and Elaine Luria in the 2nd — than trying to score a longshot win somewhere else.
Still, the 5th beckons, because even majority parties like to expand their majorities if they can. Democrats have to wonder: What would it take to win in the 5th? And, more to the point, does the fact that this year is a presidential election year make it easier or harder?
Once again, let’s look at the numbers, this time from the two presidential elections since the district was drawn:
2012: Mitt Romney, R, 52.5%; Barack Obama, D, 45.9%
2016: Donald Trump, R, 53.4%; Hillary Clinton, D, 42.3%
The Republican percentages aren’t particularly impressive, but any majority is enough to win. However, Clinton’s share of the vote was quite low. We don’t see much ticket-splitting anymore so any Democratic candidate — and one will get picked in a primary June 23 — will have to hope that Joe Biden can carry the 5th District and provide sufficient coattails. Is that possible? That would require Biden to run much, much stronger than Clinton did in 2016, and stronger even than Obama did in 2012. We’re not prognosticators so don’t look to us to make a prediction. However, these numbers suggest several possibilities. A “normal” presidential race in the 5th District favors the Republican nominee for Congress, regardless of who he is, and regardless of how that presidential race turns out statewide, or even nationally. And obviously a big Trump win would favor Republicans everywhere. However, a big Biden win might start to put districts such as the 5th in play — at which point Riggleman would probably have a better chance of holding on than a first-time candidate who is much further to the right. But it’s no guarantee.
Will Republicans be in a mood June 13 to hedge their bets? Or do they feel the 5th is a risk-free district where they can go as far right as they want? We’ll see. But we bet Democrats are rooting for Good, hoping that he’d be easier to sweep aside in their hoped-for Biden landslide than Riggleman.
The only two words that matter: Stay tuned.
