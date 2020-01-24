Franklin County officials spilled the tea Tuesday, welcoming its third tenant to Summit View Business Park.
A California-based tea company, Traditional Medicinals, will build a $29.7-million manufacturing facility that will employ approximately 56 people. The company was founded 45 years ago and is the top seller of organic teas in the U.S.
The new facility will produce more than 50 high-quality herbal teas and products, including its well-known products such as Throat Coat and Mother’s Milk. Their teas can be found at Kroger and more than 70,000 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad.
During the announcement Co-founder and Chairman Drake Sadler said he felt welcomed by the community.
“The thing I am most taken by each of these visits is the spirit of hospitality,” Sadler said. “I feel so welcome here — I really mean it. Every encounter I have from the gas station to the person at the hotel is just so welcoming. This is rare, this is unique, you have something here.”
He said he travels all over the world for business but is grateful for the hospitality Franklin County has shown him and the business.
Since the Tuesday morning announcement, many area organizations have taken to social media to welcome the area’s newest business. The Franklin County 911 Communications Center posted to its Facebook page: “The Office of the Sheriff, 911 Communications Center, would like to welcome Traditional Medicinals to Franklin County.”
On its Facebook page, Rocky Mount Fire Department posted, “Traditional Medicinals: We are looking forward to keeping you and all of your employees safe! We would like to welcome you all to Franklin County.”
Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Rocky Mount congratulated the county and welcomed the newcomers on their respective Facebook pages, too.
Franklin County should be proud of the welcome it has extended so far to Traditional Medicinals and continue that for other businesses who open in the county.
Also during the Board of Supervisors meeting, former board members Cline Brubaker and Bob Camicia were recognized for their work on the project. Both should be proud. Camicia did not seek reelection last November, and Brubaker was defeated at the polls by Ronnie Mitchell Jr.
Traditional Medicianals will join ValleyStar and Stik-Pak, both of which broke ground in 2019 at the business park. ValleyStar is investing an estimated $7 million and creating 20 new jobs with a total of 40 positions at its new 19,000-square-foot building on 8 acres of land. Phase I of the new facility is expected to open by the end of this year.
Stik-Pak is building a $14.3-million manufacturing facility that will expand the contract packaging company into a new 50,000-square-foot facility expected to be completed sometime next year. Stik-Pak also plans to expand the facility to 100,000 square feet within six years and employ as many as 95 people by then.
It will be great when the 550-acre business park starts to see the athletic fields, a BMX bicycle course, a festival area, a visitor center and trails planned for the space.
