There’s an ongoing misconception that Franklin County doesn’t allow short-term rentals, but that’s actually not true.
“I still hear people say short-term rentals are not allowed in Franklin County. I’m continually trying to dispel that myth,” Steve Sandy, Franklin County’s director of planning and community development, told the county’s board of supervisors during a recent joint meeting with members of the county’s planning commission.
Short-term rentals are allowed in more than 80% of Franklin County, but mainly in the southern half where there are no zoning regulations. In the northern half of the county, short-term rentals are allowed in areas zoned RPD (Residential Planned Unit Development) and PCD (Planned Commercial District). Properties that are in areas zoned A1 (Agricultural) can apply for a special-use permit to be allowed to operate as a short-term rental. Sandy told planning commission members and supervisors that so far this year there have been four special-use applications submitted for short-term rentals compared to just five last year.
Currently, there are 97 properties that are registered with the county to operate as short-term rentals, with more than a third of those at Smith Mountain Lake. Property owners are required to complete a certificate of compliance with the county and pay a 5% transient occupancy tax. Requirements outlined in the certificate include no more than two adults per bedroom (an adult is defined as a person over the age of 5), vehicles and boats must be parked in designated spaces and noise should be within a normal range, among other criteria.
If the county wants to generate income from vacationers there needs to be more places for them to stay. And while it’s understandable that homeowners don’t want loud, booze-fueled weekenders disrupting their tranquil lifestyle, there has to be a way for the county and homeowners to work together to ensure short-term renters are being responsible stewards of the property they are using.
Franklin County touts itself as the “land between the lakes” and promotes tourism-related events, including the upcoming Moonshine Heritage Month in April, but how welcoming is it if folks are offered limited choices on where they’re allowed to stay?
A quick search on the home-rental company website Airbnb shows only a smattering of available properties in Franklin County, the majority of them located along the shorelines of Smith Mountain Lake.
The vacation rental industry is lucrative — the website, ipropertymanagement.com, projected worldwide vacation rental revenue for 2019 at around $57.6 billion. Of the 97 properties that the county knows about, an estimated $134,000 is generated in transient tax revenue.
Given that this county has so much going for it — water sports, hiking, biking, history and more — wouldn’t it be great to capitalize on that? Interested homeowners could partner with the county to market their properties based on location and nearby amenities. It could not only draw folks to visit the area, but once they see all that Franklin County has to offer, that visit could compel them to put down roots here, too.
