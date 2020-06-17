2020 has been anything but ordinary, which is why it’s quite fitting that the 17-year cicadas, known as the Magicicada septendecim species, have made their return.
Depending on where you go in Franklin County, you may or may not have heard them. Go to the Scruggs area of the county and you’re not likely to see them, but head out to Callaway, and that low, siren-like hum is loud and well, creepy.
Entomologists refer to this particular species as Brood IX (the Roman numeral nine), according to a recent article published in The Roanoke Times. The nymphs live in the ground and emerge when it’s time to reproduce. And that noise? That’s the mating call of the males.
While the sound might be haunting, their appearance can be downright scary what with their red beady eyes, large black bodies and oversized, nearly transparent wings.
“I think they’re just fascinating,” Renee Godard, a biology professor at Hollins University, said in the article. “Their wings look like stained glass. They have those big red eyes. Their hum is deafening. They’re amazing.”
The nymphs live in the ground for 17 years, feeding off tree roots until it’s time for them to tunnel to the surface and hatch into full-sized adult cicadas, shedding their exoskeletons and leaving their hollow bug bodies for folks to admire, or be repulsed by.
According to the article, the 17-year cicadas are impressive in their numbers. It’s said that in undisturbed wooded places there can be up to a million cicadas per acre.
If you happen to find yourself on a bike ride or just sitting outside, you’re likely to have a close encounter with them. Fortunately, they won’t hurt you; however, they can damage delicate fruit trees by laying their eggs on the trees’ limbs.
Whether you find them abhorrent or admirable, you can’t help but admire their tenacity to reemerge, especially during this crazy year we’ve been having. And, as The Roanoke Times article pointed out, the last time the cicadas came above ground, there was no Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.
What will the world look like when Brood IX makes their return again in 2037? Will they have places to go to lay their eggs? It’s likely they won’t be as widely found as in years past. In fact, they weren’t found in as many places this time because, according to Eric Day, a Virginia Tech entomologist, development removed trees where the nymphs had been feeding on roots.
“Some places might have interrupted the cycle,” Day said in the article. “Places have been logged over. But generally a triangle from Roanoke to Danville west to the Cumberland Gap is where you’ll find them.”
If you missed Brood IX in Southwest Virginia this year, don’t despair. Brood X, another emergence of 17-year cicadas, is set to return next year, albeit farther north in areas of Baltimore and even as far west as Chicago.
Regardless if you’re a fan of the 17-year cicadas or not, you can’t help but admit that Mother Nature has a bit of a sense of humor given their return this particular year in our region of Virginia.
