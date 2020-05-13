The 2020 census is underway, and if you haven’t yet responded to it, you’re likely to be visited by a census taker soon.
This is the first census that can be completed by phone, mail or online. And for folks who don’t respond, hundreds of thousands of census takers will be deployed with smartphones to homes to collect information, according to the United States Census 2020 website.
As of May 10, 86.6 million responses have been recorded. Virginia is in ninth place for overall response at 63.6%. Franklin County’s response rate is currently 56.1%; Rocky Mount’s response rate is 59.8%.
While it’s great to have a high response rate, the census is about being counted. It’s also about ensuring that our community has the necessary resources for our population size, such as hospitals, schools and adequate representation in Congress.
“The results will show where communities need new schools, new clinics, new roads and more services for families, older adults and children,” according to the 2020 Census website.
Not only that, it’s the law that everyone be counted. The questions on the census should be completed by one person in a household. It’ll ask questions about the people living in the home as of April 1.
“The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone just once and in the right place,” the website reported. “We want to ensure that everyone in your home who should be counted is counted — including newborns, roommates and those who may be staying with you temporarily.”
The census also will ask if you, and the people living with you, live in a house, apartment or mobile home. One question will ask if the home is owned, rented or occupied without rent. According to the census website, home ownership is one driver of the health of the nation’s economy.
The person who completes the census will be asked his age, date of birth and sex. He’ll also be asked if he is Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin.
“We ask this question to comply with federal government’s standards — provided by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget — for collecting data on race and Hispanic origin,” the website stated.
The census will not ask if you’re a United States citizen. It also will not ask for personal information, including your social security number, your bank account number or credit card information. In addition, the census won’t ask you for money or a donation.
Consider your response to the census as part of history. The first census was conducted in 1790, encompassing 13 states and the districts of Kentucky, Maine and Vermont and the southwest territory (then Tennessee), according to the census website.
The answers were harder to collect back then as approximately 650 U.S. marshals and assistants traveled to these areas on horseback and on foot to collect the census information on parchment and animal skins, the website said.
Fortunately, answering the census today isn’t that difficult. All you need to do is respond by mail, phone, website or wait for a census worker to show up at your door.
The census website, www.2020census.gov, is full of information, including response rates, frequently asked questions and past census data. If you have questions, you can call 844-330-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.