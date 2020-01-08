A new report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center — the research arm of the National Student Clearinghouse, a nonprofit that provides colleges and universities with educational reporting, verification and research services — has painted a bleak picture for college enrollment.
Overall enrollment decreased again this past fall by 1.3%, or more than 231,000 students, from the previous year. It’s the eighth consecutive year that college enrollment has declined.
According to the report, enrollment dropped by:
· 1.2%, or 97,426 students, at public four-year colleges.
· 1.4%, or 77,092 students, at public two-year colleges.
· 0.6%, or 22,027 students, at private, nonprofit four-year colleges.
· 2.1%, or 15,711 students, at private, for-profit four-year colleges.
States in the Midwest and Northeast had the largest decline, while states in the South and West saw an increase, according to Doug Shapiro, executive research director at the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
Enrollment decreases were highest in Florida, New York, California, Missouri and Pennsylvania. In Virginia, an estimated 483,606 students were enrolled in fall 2019, a decrease of 0.5% from the previous fall of 486,141.
Ferrum College has been feeling the pinch for a while now. In 2013, Ferrum’s enrollment was at a 10-year high of 1,512 students, but that number has steadily declined since then. This fall, there were 1,046 students enrolled, according to data from the State Council of Higher Education.
“We are making a lot of changes internally to make ourselves competitive,” Ferrum College President David Johns said last November after announcing the college was rolling out The Ferrum Promise, a new strategy to boost enrollment.
In this program, students who transfer from one of Virginia’s 26 community colleges to Ferrum with an associate degree will be able to graduate within two years of their transfer or they will receive free tuition until they finish.
The program stipulates that students must meet and maintain certain academic standards and choose a major that matches the subject of their associate degree. Majors that Ferrum has offered in the program include agriculture, business administration, ecotourism, environmental science, social work and teacher education.
“It’s the only one like it in the state of Virginia,” Johns said at the time.
The Ferrum Promise is just one program that’s part of a larger push, known as Transfer Virginia, which seeks to make transferring from a community college to a four-year college more efficient. Like other small private colleges, the majority of Ferrum’s income is primarily from tuition.
Another way Ferrum is helping to boost enrollment is by offering graduate programs. Starting in fall 2020, two graduate programs — a specialist in education in teacher leadership and coaching and a master of science in psychology — will be offered as online courses.
We applaud these efforts from Ferrum and hope to see them take root – for the good of the college as well as for the community, where more pathways to higher education are most welcome.
