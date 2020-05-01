Behind the closed, locked gates at Booker T. Washington National Monument, life still goes on. Aside from the park’s staff members ensuring the menagerie of animals that live there are well-fed, volunteers have been quietly harvesting crops in the park’s giving garden.
The garden is one of two in Franklin County. It grows and harvests produce to donate to Lake Christian Ministries, a nonprofit based in Moneta that serves residents of Franklin, Bedford and Pittsylvania counties. There’s another garden located in the Coopers Cove community where volunteers have also been working.
The gardens are part of a project known as Tackling Hunger Around Smith Mountain Lake, a collaborative effort among the Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake, Hot Shots Entertainment Center near Westlake Corner, Lake Christian Ministries and the Franklin County Master Gardeners.
Thankfully the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t impacted the work in the garden too much, according to volunteer coordinator De English. Currently, there are about eight volunteers who help with planting and harvesting; however, they can’t all work in the garden at the same time. Instead, they’re working in pairs while also practicing social distancing.
Collard greens, romaine lettuce, carrots and beets currently are being harvested from the garden and taken to Lake Christian Ministries in downtown Moneta. Since mid-March, the nonprofit has been offering a drive-through food service pickup on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. And that’s certainly been a blessing to the folks who depend on the service, especially now that grocery stores have less food to donate to local nonprofits, and there’s just not enough supply from Feeding America Southwest Virginia food bank.
While there’s no good time for a global health crisis, COVID-19 came during the giving garden’s slower season, English said in an April 15 article in The Franklin News-Post. However, in the coming weeks, more volunteers will be needed as the spring planting season ramps up. Corn, sweet potatoes and tomatoes are among the vegetables that will need to be planted, she said.
Last year, more than 7,500 pounds of produce was donated not only to Lake Christian Ministries, but there was also enough to share with other area food banks.
In addition, the gardens have been an excellent teaching tool for younger generations to learn about growing, cultivating and harvesting their own food. Plus, it’s been a great way to teach about giving back to the community.
If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of the house and you like getting your hands dirty while giving back to your community, this is your golden opportunity to volunteer to work in one of the gardens. Or, if you’d rather self-isolate, but are planning on starting your own garden this spring, why not put a couple of extra seeds or plants in the ground to support this worthwhile community project?
The end result will mean that there will be fewer people in our community going hungry. To learn more, visit the Tackling Hunger Around Smith Mountain Lake Facebook page or the Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake website at smlrotary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.